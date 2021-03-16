Enough has to be enough, right? Or are we just supposed to take all of the so-called “social justice” until we’re all mindless drones with no sense of self?

But in the eyes of Columbia University in New York, a person’s sense of self should be used to divide us in the name of equality and inclusivity. I know that’s an oxymoron in and of itself, but that’s what the New York City school is doing with its six commencement ceremonies.

Most big colleges and universities have several commencements to begin with, dividing up the different colleges within the school to make the logistics more feasible. For example, all of the business majors graduate together, while the nursing students graduate together, etc. But Columbia is going full left with this year’s commencements, allowing the graduations to be divided up by race and other aspects of how students identify.

The university has earmarked seven different groups to have their own “safe space” for graduation ceremonies that it identifies as Jewish Life, Native, Lavender, Asian, FLI, Latinx and Black. Some of those are self-explanatory, but others like “Lavender” and “FLI” need an explanation.

The Lavender ceremony is strictly for the “LGBTIAQ+ community.” It used to just be known as the “LGBT” community, but for those not familiar with the alphabetical community, it translates to lesbian, gay, transgender, intersex, asexual, queer or questioning and the plus represents self-identifying members not included in the acronym. The FLI ceremony is for the “first generation and/or low income community.”

In a statement, the university said, “These events are important, intimate and welcoming spaces for students aligned with these groups to come together to celebrate their achievements if they wish.”

To be clear, my stance isn’t about anybody in those communities, and I have the utmost respect for everyone trying to better themselves through higher education. I know how difficult and challenging it can be to earn a degree. Also, so it’s not lost in translation, Columbia University is holding these commencements in addition to, not in place of, its normal ceremonies.

However, the left narrative for years has been about tearing down the establishment, destroying “systemic racism” and creating a country in which the color of one’s skin or a person’s identity or upbringing has no bearing on how they are treated. But when that movement leads to companies forcing employees to take courses on white privilege, cancelling anyone or any company because they dare to have differing beliefs and allowing colleges to divide its student body into specific communities, what it really is doing is dividing our society even more.

Our society has reached a point where conservatives are better served not to share their beliefs publicly because they don’t want to be skewered by the mob. Hollywood and Wall Street elitists fall in step with the narrative so that they can continue making millions, though, I would surmise at least half of them truly believe in said narrative.

There has to come a time when enough is enough. The cancel culture has gotten out of control. Socialist and Marxist politicians are being allowed to create policies while sneaking in pet projects that line their own pocketbooks. College students are being brainwashed by professors who spend an inordinate amount of time discussing politics and offering their own opinions as if they are fact.

Then there are situations like the graduation ceremonies at Columbia University that are further dividing people. Giving them a “safe space” is only allowing them to only mingle with like-minded individuals and not opening them up to all facts and realities. The things that are being done to create equality and equity are actually the exact things that are dividing our society even more.

Enough has to be enough, right?

Joshua Campbell is managing editor of The Columbian-Progress. Reach him via email at joshuacampbell@columbianprogress.com or call (601) 736-2611.