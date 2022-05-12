Brenda Pounds, with the Yard of the Month committee, stands with Sherri Oglesbee and Brian Oglesbee, who is holding Teddy. | Photos by Susan Amundson

Mother-Son share Yard of the Month



Mon,05/16/22-8:30AM , 538 Reads By SUSAN AMUNDSON - Staff Writer

wo homes on Cane Cove received the May Yard of the Month honor. Also on Cane Cove earning Yard of the Month is the son of Brian and Sherri Oglesbee, Cole Oglesbee. Standing with the Yard of the Month sign are, from left, Brenda Pounds, Warren Oglesbee, Cole Oglesbee and Keleigh Oglesbee holding Sawyer Oglesbee.

