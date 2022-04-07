Patricia Gail Davis Rankin

77, Lumberton

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Clear Creek Baptist Church in Lumberton for Patricia Gail Davis Rankin, 77, of Lumberton, who died on Thursday, April 7, at home surrounded by her family. Burial will follow in Clear Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Lumberton. Bro. Mason Smith, Bro. Jeff Rayborn and Rev. Scotty Chabert will officiate at the services. Cathy Kruse will provide special music. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the services on Monday, April 18, at Clear Creek Baptist Church in Lumberton.

She was a lifelong educator devoting 37 years to West Marion High School, Harrison Central High School and Lumberton High School. During her teaching career, she taught English, Literature and French, was the school librarian and was very active in the theater and arts programs. She was a long-time, faithful member of Clear Creek Baptist Church in the Clear Creek Community of Lumberton. There she served as the church pianist, a Sunday School teacher and was an active participant in the youth program and Women’s Ministry. She was a devoted wife and mother. She also enjoyed sewing, knitting and quilting.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil Franklin Davis and Mary Hazel Massey Davis and one brother, Dr. John Stephen Davis.

Survivors include her husband, Nathan Kenneth Rankin of Lumberton; two sons, Bryan Christopher Rankin of Birmingham, Ala., and Patrick Shane Rankin (Dawn Cherie) of Lumberton; one daughter, Amanda Lynn Smith (Ken) of Lumberton; two sisters, Shirley Joyce Litwhiler, of Americus, Ga., and Cathy Lucinda Kruse, of Hartford, Ala.; and three grandchildren, Aiden Zayce Smith, Sadie Elizabeth Smith and Aubrey Leigh Smith.

