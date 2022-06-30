Autumn Marie Frenchman

52, Metairie, La.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Colonial Funeral Home for Autumn Marie Frenchman, 52, of Metairie, La., who died on Friday, June 24, at her residence. Burial followed in the Bedwell Cemetery in Foxworth. Rev. Glenn Nace officiated at the services. Special music provided by May Woodward and personal reflections by Jeannie Holmes. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until the time of the services.

