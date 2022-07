Barbara Faye Herrin

79, Columbia

Visitation and funeral services were held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Carson Springs Baptist Church in Sandy Hook for Barbara Faye Herrin, 79, of Columbia, who died Sunday, July 24, at Forrest General Hospital. Burial services followed at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Monticello, MS. Dr. Jim Futral officiated services.