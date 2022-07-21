Daniel R. Ford

103, Columbia

Funeral services were held on July, 24, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home for Daniel R. Ford, 103, of Columbia, who died on July 21. Burial was followed at Woodlawn Cemetery. Pallbearers were Joe Beets, Frank Tolar, Geoffrey McMichael, Marty Breland, Scott Oliver, and Jerry Broom. Services were officiated by Reverend Randy Gardner.

He served our country as a veteran of the Army Air Corps during WWII. He was a member of Columbia Baptist Church where he was a deacon and a Sunday School teacher.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Christine McElroy and Elizabeth Gardner; two brothers, Howard Ford and Frank Ford; and his wife, Kitty Ford. Mr. Ford is survived by his daughter, Mary Sears; four grandchildren, Terry Sears, Jr. (Anabel), Katharen Jones, Rebecca Dillie (Jason), and John Sears (Kelly); and seven great-grandchildren.

Colonial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.