Beatrice B. Bowman

93, Columbia

Funeral services were held at noon on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Hathorn Funeral Home for Beatrice B. Bowman, 93, of Columbia, who died on Thursday, Feb. 17. Burial followed in Woodlawn Cemetery. Rev. Darel Daniels officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until the time of the services on Monday, Feb. 21, at Hathorn Funeral Home.

She lived a full life of 93 years. She enjoyed traveling throughout the states with her late husband. Some of her favorite things to do were shopping and eating out. She loved her family immensely.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Bowman and parents, Sercie Branton and Erma J. Branton.

Survivors include her three daughters, Jean McDaniel (Perry), Myra Hayes (Henry) and Beverly Cupit; seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers were Kevin Heurtin, Wade McDaniel, Jeremiah Rader, Jack Hayes, Bill Chandler and Ricky Green.

