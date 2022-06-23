Bessie Pounds Evans

97, Covington, La.

Funeral services were held at noon on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at New Hope Baptist Church for Bessie Pounds Evans, 97, of Covington, La., who died on Saturday, June 11, in Covington, La. Burial followed in Lott Cemetery in Foxworth. Dr. Jerry Watts officiated at the service. Patrick Jacobs provided special music. Visitation was held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the services on Saturday, June 18, at New Hope Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Hershel Pounds; second husband, Edgar Maurice Evans; parents, James Robert and Eliza Forbes Boyles; son, Charles Robert Pounds Sr.; daughter, Rita Jean Pounds Jacobs; brothers, Hertis Boyles, Glen Boyles and James Ellie Boyles; sisters, Argie Bernstein, Margie Crosby and Emma Lou Mullins.

Survivors include her son, John Pounds (Elizabeth); grandchildren, Sheila Reagan (Dale), Terri Pounds, Charles "Chuck" Robert Pounds Jr. (Robin), Kevin Pounds, Ann Jacobs Holloway (Trip), Sean Jacobs (Kelley), Patrick Jacobs (Stephanie), Julia Pounds and Sarah Pounds; 17 great-grandchildren; 21 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Virginia Nichols and Rachel May; son-in-law, Edward Jacobs; daughter-in-law, Lorraine Pounds, and a number of nieces, nephews and friends.

Pallbearers were Jeremy Pounds, Cody Rick, Jesse Reagan, Lee Pounds, Woodrow Pounds, Bryan Pounds, Luke Holloway and Josh Holloway.

Hathorn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.