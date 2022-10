Betty Jean Stringer

79, Sandy Hook

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia for Betty Jean Stringer, 79, of Sandy Hook, who passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at The Myrtles Nursing Home. Bro. Marcus Kelly officiated the services. Hathorn Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.