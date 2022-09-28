Ellen Hudson

69, Sumrall

Funeral services were held at First Pentecostal Church of Sumrall on Saturday Sept. 24, 2022, at 10 a.m, for Ellen Hudson, 69, of Sumrall, who passed away Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Interment was at First Pentecostal Church Cemetery in Sumrall. Rev. Clint Bourn, Rev. Jimmy Johnson, and Rev. Daniel Livingston officiated the services.

Hudson was a longtime resident of Sumrall. She loved her family and church family immensely. She enjoyed cooking, riding on the motorcycle with her husband and supporting her grandchildren in all their activities. Some of her hobbies included shopping, singing and spending time with her friends. Mrs. Hudson was highly involved as a faithful member of First Pentecostal Church of Sumrall. She sang with The Classics, and she was over the 50 and above group known as The Seasoned Saints. Her heartbeat was working with the children at Sumrall Christian Academy, where she was lovingly known as “Maw-Maw”. She will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents Dan and Rhoda Johnson; her first husband and father to her children, Jimmy Jerrell Foster; two sisters, Dimple Thompson, Marie McCraney; one Brother, Dan “Buddy” Johnson; one granddaughter, Michaela Faith Clinton. She is survived by her spouse, Don “Rooster” Hudson; three sons, Jimmy "Jay" Foster, Jr. (Sue), Johnson "J.D" Foster (Katie) and Charles Weedon III (Lori); four daughters, Stacey Sistrunk, Vicki Gatwood (William), Melissa "Tilly" Clinton (Michael) and Tammy Bass (Scott); three brothers, Rev. Jimmy Johnson, John H. Johnson, and Columbus “Bo” Johnson (Debra); one sister, Pamela Livingston (Daniel); nineteen grandchildren, and twenty-one great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers were Thomas “T.J.” Sistrunk, Joel Sistrunk, Zachary Sistrunk, Micah Clinton, Easton Gatwood, Christian Clinton, Ethan Bass and Ty Foster. Honorary pallbearer was Ryder Foster.

Hathorn Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Friends may sign an online guest register book at www.hathornfuneralhome.com.