Betty Jo Laflin

98, Columbia

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 1, 2022, at Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia, for Betty Jo Laflin, 98, of Columbia, who died on Thursday, July 21. Visitation was held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. and on Monday, August 1 from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Burial was followed at Woodlawn Cemetery.

