Seth Dwight Stewart

78, Foxworth

Visitation services were held at 12 p.m. until 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Hathorn Funeral Home for Seth Dwight Stewart, 78, of Foxworth, who died, on Friday, July 29. Burial services followed at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.hathornfuneralhome.com.

Hathorn Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements