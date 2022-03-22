Billie Sue Cochran

89, Foxworth

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at New Hope Baptist Church in Foxworth for our amazing mom, granny, aunt and friend, Billie Sue Cochran, 89, of Foxworth, who died on Friday, March 18, 2022. Burial will follow in Lott Cemetery in Foxworth. Rev. Jerry Watts will officiate at the services. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, March 25, at Hathorn Funeral Home and from 2 p.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, March 26, at New Hope Baptist Church.

She was born Oct. 25, 1932, in Marion County. She was the fifth of six children from Ina Lee Pittman Stringer and Sedgie Stringer who built a home based on hard work and learning of Jesus Christ. She was the first in her family to graduate from college. She began her education at Hopewell school through the tenth grade. She went to Columbia High School and was an outstanding basketball player and received a scholarship to play at Pearl River Junior College, eventually being inducted into the Pearl River Junior College Hall of Fame. She received her bachelor of education from Mississippi State College for Women in Columbus. She married Billy Juan Cochran on Aug. 8, 1955, and they had two daughters, Susan and Sandy.

She began her professional career in education in 1955 at Bay Minette, Ala., spanning approximately 43 years of coaching basketball and teaching adaptive physical education. She loved working with Special Olympics.

In 2009, she became “Granny Billie Sue” for the first time and this became her new focus. She loved each one of her grandchildren and her world revolved around making them feel loved. She was so proud of all of their accomplishments and had pictures of all of them throughout her home.

She was an amazing seamstress. When her daughters were young, she made matching easter outfits and each grandchild and great-grandchild was special enough to receive one of granny’s hand sewn quilts and blanket. She was a devoted LSU fan. If there was a game on with the Purple and Gold, we were warned “do not disturb.” Geaux Tigers!

In 1979, she was baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved her Heavenly Father and was an example to others of Christ-like attributes, but most of all she taught her family the importance of prayer. Whenever there was a trial or trouble to face, her answer would be, pray.

Her sense of humor, love of family and her Savior will leave a great impression in all of our lives.

“We love you, a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck”.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sedgie Stringer and Ina Lee Pittman Stringer; three brothers, Earl "Jack" Ford Stringer, Everett Alan Stringer and Dudley Stringer, and two sisters, Iris Stringer Lowery and Bennie Rue Stringer Magee.

Survivors include her two daughters, Susan Slocum (Brent) of Foxworth and Sandra Holbrook (John) of Park City, Utah; two sisters-in-law, Linda Stringer and Theomae Stringer; six grandchildren, Leigh White (Ben), Lindsey Davis (Nick), Austin Holbrook (Heather), Chad Holbrook (Amy), Hayden Holbrook and Logan Holbrook (Courtney); eight great-grandchildren, Rebekah White, Nathan White, Karaline Davis, Chance Davis, Katherine Davis, Easton Holbrook, Mason Holbrook and one on the way, and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members.

Pallbearers will be Austin Holbrook, Chad Holbrook, Hayden Holbrook, Logan Holbrook, Nick Davis and Ben White. Honorary pallbearers will be Nathan White, Chance Davis, Easton Holbrook and Mason Holbrook.

