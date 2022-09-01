Camille Yawn

53, Columbia

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia for Olga Camille Yawn, 53, of Columbia, who passed away Friday, August 26, 2022 at Marion General Hospital. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Columbia. Bro. Darel Daniels will officiate the services. Visitation was held Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Hathorn Funeral Home.

Camille was an avid rock collector and loved her dogs. She loved watching animals play in the woods. Camille was a loving wife and she adored her children.

She was preceded in death by her father, Woodrow Raynes; mother, Gwendolyn Thornhill Raynes.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Yawn; son, Jacob Yawn; two daughters, Sabrina Yawn and Jana Yawn; brother, Edward Raynes (Regina); two sisters, Mary Ann Williamson (Jeff) and Sandra Hupp (David) and many nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Wesley Goldman, Jeff Williamson, Todd Graham, Mickey Graham, Nathan Simmons, Jeffrey Barber, Gary Sanders and Scott Dyess. Honorary pallbearers were Scotty Hall, Hunter Hanberry and Jason Raynes.

Hathorn Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Friends may sign an online guest register book at www.hathornfuneralhome.com.