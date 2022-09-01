Charlotte Ella Stephens

59, Columbia

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Hathorn Funeral Home in Charlotte Ella Stephens, 59, of Columbia, who died Thursday, August 25, at her residence. Burial was followed at Woodlawn Cemetery. Ruth Warner officiated the services. Visitation was held from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 28, at Hathorn Funeral Home.

She was preceded in death by her Father, Garland Stephens; Mother, Virlee Robbins Stephens. She is survived by her Son, Thomas Harvey (Charles) of Madisonville, LA; Daughter, Jordan McNabb (Chance) of Foxworth, MS; Grandson, Sawyer McNabb; Granddaughter, Chanley McNabb.

Pallbearers were Chance McNabb, Adam Holmes, and Charles Caplis. Friends may sign an online guest register book at www.hathornfuneralhome.com

Hathorn Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.