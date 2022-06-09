Carolyn Rose Lowe

67, Columbia

Graveside services were held at 9 a.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Emmanuel Baptist Church Cemetery for Carolyn Rose Lowe, 67, of Columbia, who died on Saturday, June 18. Rev. Marcus Kelly officiated at the services.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Houston and Pauline Chapman Lambert; one son, Eric Lowe; two brothers, Gaines Lambert and H.A. Lambert, and one sister, Paulette Jones.

Survivors include her daughter, Paula Wells (Mitchell) of Foxworth; two sisters, Cora Dugar (Andy) of Poplarville and Christine Austin of Daphne, Ala.; two grandchildren, James Wells Jr. (Robin) and Dakota Wells (Katlin); five great-grandchildren, Landyn Wells, Declan Wells, Emersyn Wells, Oaklyn Wells and Lachlan Wells, and a number of nieces, nephews and other family members.

Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.hathornfuneralhome.com.

Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia was in charge of the arrangements.