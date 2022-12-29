Charlean Buckley Nelson

100, Goss

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Goss Baptist Church for Charlean Buckley Nelson, 100, who passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 22. Burial followed in Society Hill Cemetery in Oak Vale. Rev. Mark McArthur and Reverend Brian Malone officiated at the service. Visitation was held from 1 p.m. until the time of the services on Thursday, Dec. 29, at Goss Baptist Church.

She was a resident of Goss but most recently had been staying with her son and wife in Wilmington, N.C. She was born in Columbia on Oct. 20, 1922. She grew up in the Goss community. Her father died when she was very young, so she and her family worked hard on their farm to make ends meet. It didn’t matter that she didn’t have a lot of life’s luxuries in those early years, she was surrounded by the love and laughter of her family. She could tell endless stories of the good times they had. She was a wonderful cook and everyone loved to eat at her table. She loved the Lord, serving for over 65 years as a Sunday School teacher.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney Sylvest Buckley and Maggie Carlisle Buckley; husband, Glen Nelson Jr.; daughter, Glynda Farmer; son-in-law, Thomas Farmer; brothers, C.H. Buckley, Rev. Porter Buckley, Al Buckley, Wellington Buckley and Cody Buckley Sr.; and sisters, Katherine Delancey and Irene McDonald.

Survivors include her daughter, Josie Conerly (Thomas) of Bunker Hill; son, Chris Nelson (Sherri) of Scotts Hill, N.C.; grandchildren, Malinda Hall (Jason), Catherine Farmer, Kim Barnes (Scott), Kerry Foreman (Craig), Mason Nelson (Kelly), Michael Nelson and Olivia Price (Trevor); great-grandchildren, Sydney Hall, Peyton Hall, Meredith Barnes, Jack Barnes, Sanders Barnes, Thomas Alan Foreman and Anna Claire Foreman; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

In lieu of flowers memorials are requested to Goss Baptist Church, 20 Mark McArthur Drive, Columbia, MS 39429. Friends may sign an online guest register book at www.hathornfuneralhome. Hathorn Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.