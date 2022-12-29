Linda Rae Stewart DuBose

78, Columbia

Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Colonial Funeral Home for Linda Rae Stewart DuBose, 78, of Columbia, who died on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Hattiesburg. Burial followed in Woodlawn Cemetery. Rev. Darnell Bryant and Rev. Steve Ellis officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 1 p.m. until the time of the services on Thursday, Dec. 29, at Colonial Funeral Home.

She was primarily a homemaker and loved gardening flowers in her yard. She was a member of Midway Baptist Church and had a heart for missions. She avidly supported missionaries and was faithful in church endeavors, including teaching Sunday school for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family no matter the occasion and loved them BIG. She will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther Lee Stewart and Rosa Belle Anderson Stewart; sisters, Nancy Wade and Amanda Roberts; and brothers, James Stewart, Monroe Stewart, Robert Stewart and Curtis Stewart.

Her memory will be forever cherished by her husband, John M. DuBose Sr. of Columbia; daughter, Cathy Bryant (Darnell) of Columbia; sons, John M. “Tapp” DuBose Jr. (Carla) of Lumberton, Paul DuBose (Susan) of Hattiesburg and Stewart DuBose of Shreveport, La.; brother, Hiram Stewart (Debi) of Columbus; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers were Caleb Bryant, Jeremy Johnson, Manson DuBose, Micah DuBose, Jonathan Clinton and Rickey Adkins.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomes-ms.com for the Dubose family. Arrangements entrusted to Colonial Funeral Home.