Charles “Chuck” Creel

52, Columbia

Charles “Chuck” Creel, 52 of Columbia passed away at his residence on Monday, August 8, 2022. He worked in the oil field as an Offshore Installation Manager.

Chuck was preceded in death by his mother, Charlotte Pilgrim. His memory will forever be cherished by his wife, Cynthia Creel; daughters, Caterina Creel, and Ashley Hurst (David); sons, Tyler Creel (Ashley), Wade Creel, Caleb Creel, Tyler Stringer, Travis Fortenberry, and Timothy Fortenberry; father, C.W. Creel; sisters, Shannon Thomason (David), Melissa Collier (Steve), and Brandi Wilmoth, (Bert); step-father, Michael Pilgrim (Cindy), grandchildren, Chesleigh, Kameron, and Andrew; and numerous nieces and nephews.

There was a visitation for Chuck on Monday, August 15, 2022 from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home in Columbia. The funeral service was conducted at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at the funeral home chapel where family received friends one hour prior to service time. Reverends Brian Malone and Brian Stewart presided over services and burial followed at Kokomo Community Cemetery assisted by Chris Creel, Colby Creel, J.J. Jackson, Michael McKenzie, Bert Wilmoth and Glenn Lowery as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were Wade Creel, David Thomason, Steven Page, Ronnie Aultman, Jimmy Evans, Lonnie Lowery and Glynn Burrow.

