Donnie Armagost

60, Columbia

A Celebration of Life was held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the Second Street Bean in Columbia for Donnie Armagost, 60, of Columbia, who died on Thursday, August 4.

He was born in Bay County, Florida on July 14, 1962. He was a very accomplished musician and writer, publishing an album and several books. He loved fishing, being by the ocean, and spending time in the outdoors. Those that knew him will always remember his sense of humor, intelligence, and wisdom. His heart for other people made him very down to earth, but outgoing at the same time, as if he never met a stranger.

He is survived by his three Sons, Micah Joseph Armagost (Alex), Noah Thomas Armagost, Eric Matthew Slott (Phiou), all of Van Buren, Arkansas; one Daughter, Alicia Dawn Reeves, of Fayetteville, Arkansas; his Parents, Dr. Don & Linda Armagost, of Columbia; three Grandchildren, Mackensie Faith Armagost, Josiah Damon Armagost, Oliver Thomas Armagost, Gracie Ainsley Slott, all of Van Buren, Arkansas; one Sister, Deborah Suzanne LaBue (Kenneth), of Foxworth; his dearest & closest friend, Deirdre Foxworth, of Sumrall; and a number of Nieces & Nephews.

