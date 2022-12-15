Charles Ross

“Saucy” Dunn

33, Columbia

Charles Ross “Saucy” Dunn, 33, of Columbia, passed away peacefully in Hattiesburg on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born on Nov. 30, 1989, in Hattiesburg to Charles and Rebecca Dunn. Shortly after his birth, he and his family relocated to Aberdeen, Scotland. After four years abroad, he and his family returned to Columbia where he lived the remainder of his life. He graduated from Columbia High School in 2008. He was employed by Maximus Federal as a customer service representative for the healthcare marketplace.

In his short time on this earth, he endured many challenges, including two brain surgeries to repair Chiari malformation, however, he always maintained a wry sense of humor and a sharp wit. He was a wonderfully complex and brilliant human being who loved reading and learning new information. His favorite area of learning was world history. He also enjoyed fantasy novels, true crime and video games. To know him was to love him. His vast knowledge of multiple subjects and political issues allowed him to speak with people from varied backgrounds on almost any topic with both depth and breadth. He also enjoyed animals, particularly those of the feline persuasion, and he enjoyed spending time with his family’s cats, Razzie, Lady and Lumi. His early exposure to living abroad gave him a love of travel and experiencing new cultures.

He was preceded in death by his favorite feline companion, Solomon.

Survivors include his parents, Charles and Rebecca Dunn, and his sisters, Calley Crawford (Brittney Crawford) and Morgan Dunn.

According to his wishes, he will be cremated. He and Solomon will be taken to Montana and their ashes scattered together in a beautiful place.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his name to animal rescue groups, particularly those that help cats, are appreciated