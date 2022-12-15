Georgia Nell Robbins

86, Columbia

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Gates Road Missionary Baptist Church for Georgia Nell Robbins, 86, of Columbia, who died Monday, Dec. 5, at her residence. Burial followed in Gates Road Cemetery. Rev. Yancey Magee, Rev. Everette Broome, Rev. Travis Taylor and Rev. Jason Matheny officiated at the services. Bro. Terry Robertson, Sis. Tammy Robertson and Sis. Wanda Broome provided special music. Visitation was held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, and from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Hathorn Funeral Home.

She was first and foremost a child of God, whose faith in Jesus was evidenced by the selfless care of all that God placed in her path. She was happiest serving God by serving others. She loved to share the bounty from their family garden, the delicious food she cooked and especially her time visiting the sick, shut-ins and inviting friends and neighbors to church. She lived her faith.

She was a lifelong resident of Marion County. She was the daughter of Cecil and Eula (Dudley) Broom. She spent her childhood in the cotton and corn fields on the family farm. She developed a love of gardening and home cooking. As one of 10 siblings, she learned how to live richly with laughter and love with limited resources, a skill that she manifested throughout her life as the matriarch of a large family.

In 1955, she graduated from Improve School, went to work at Rutter Rex and married her longtime boyfriend, Willis Robbins. They had an apartment in Columbia for a short time before they bought their lifelong home on Gates Road. She raised six children, two boys and four girls, there. Her home was a gathering place for family and church. She hosted family reunions, birthday parties, pallet parties for her grandchildren, church fellowships and singing, along with coffee and pound cake for anyone who dropped by to visit.

She was devoted to her God. She served faithfully and humbly throughout her life at Gates Road Baptist Church. She was a longtime Tiny Tots Sunday School teacher and a piano player. She raised her children in church and prepared all six to serve God through music. Her home was a haven to ministers and she filled her role as a deacon’s wife with honor.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil Marion and Eula Pearlene Dudley Broom; four brothers, Shelton “Frank” Broom, Howard Broom, Jimmy Broom and Robert “Cob” Broom, and one sister, Velma Martin.

Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Littleton Willis Robbins of Columbia; two sons, David Robbins (Anne) of Loranger, La., and Anthony “Andy” Robbins (Kelli) of Sumrall; four daughters, Belinda Wallace (Gary) and Tina Broom (Marty), both of Columbia and Susan McLendon (Alvin) and Janet Foxworth (Jeff), both of Hattiesburg; two brothers, Don Broom of Columbia, Charley Broom (Debbie) of Bassfield; two sisters, Mildred Bounds and Bonnie Maxwell, both of Columbia; 13 grandchildren, Melissa Cefalu (Micah) of Folsom, La., Amanda Robbins of Metairie, La., Dana Moree (Josh) of Clinton, Robyn Broom of Columbia, Elizabeth Maxcey (James) of Biloxi, Lori Foxworth of Hattiesburg, Jodi Foxworth of Columbia, Renee Griner (Brant) of Lake Charles, La., Alison McLendon of Hattiesburg, Emily Broom of Columbia, Danielle Romano (Zander) of Pass Christian, Drew Robbins of Sumrall and Darrin Robbins of Sumrall; and 11 great-grandchildren, Cali Cefalu, Collin Cefalu and Cade Cefalu, all of Folsom, La., Emma Grace Broom of Columbia, Kadin Foxworth Parker of Hattiesburg and Harper Moree and Norah Moree, both of Clinton and Carson Griner, McKenzie Griner and Layton Griner, both of Lake Charles, La., and Clara Romano of Pass Christian.

Pallbearers were Mike Maxwell, Marion Ray Broom, Clifford Robbins, Charles Robbins, Rodney Robbins, Stuart Walley, Kyle Walley and Micah Cefalu.

