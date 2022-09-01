Edna Lucille Graham

97, Kokomo

Edna Lucille Graham was escorted into the arms of Jesus

on Sunday, August 21, 2022. She worked as a seamstress at Orleans Furniture in

Columbia, and was a faithful member of Pine Grove Pentecostal Church. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Lawrence Graham, Kary Boyd, and Elton Bozeman; parents, Wallace Price and Ophelia Dunaway Price; sisters, Pauline McKenzie, and Veta Mae Powell; brothers, J.W. Price, Earl Ray Price, Dempsey Price, Hershel Morgan, and Herbert Morgan; and a granddaughter, Niki Mondulick. Her memory will forever be cherished by her daughters, Dianne Bracey, and Anita Mondulick; sons, David Bozeman, and Donald Bozeman (Joan); her brother, Dale Price; nine grandchildren; and twenty- six great-grandchildren. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 26, at Pine Grove Pentecostal Church with Reverends Darrin Powell, Barron Price, and Randall McKay, presiding. Visitation for Ms. Graham was on Thursday evening, August 25, from 5 p.m., until 9 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. until service time in the church sanctuary. Burial was followed at Pine Grove Cemetery and assisted by David Michael Bozeman. Pallbearers were Timothy Bracey, Brad Bozeman, Kevin Bozeman, Corey Mondulick, Hunter Bozeman, Dakota Rocko and Jayden Bracey.

Denny Rials, Wilvie Price, Bruce Price, Lane Powell, Wayne Price, and Randy Bracey served as honorary pallbearers. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

www.colonialfuneralhomes-ms.com for the Graham family.

Colonial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.