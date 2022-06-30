Connie R. Dement

65, Lumberton

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Brushy Creek Baptist Church for Connie R. Dement, 65, of Lumberton, who died on Tuesday, June 28, at her residence surrounded by family. Burial followed in Old Brushy Creek Cemetery. Rev. Steve Ellis and Rev. Doug Barber officiated at the services. Nathan Simmons, Joni Simmons and Helen Sumrall provided special music. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, July 1, at Brushy Creek Baptist Church.

