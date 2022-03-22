Danny Brooks

75, Columbia

Graveside services were held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Woodlawn Cemetery for Danny Brooks, 75, of Columbia, who died Thursday, March 17, 2022. Rev. Chris Turnage officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 1 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, at Hathorn Funeral Home.

He was born in Mantachie. He served his nation faithfully as a member of the United States Army National Guard. He began a 27-year career with the Mississippi Highway Patrol in 1969. During that time, he also worked as a driver’s license examiner in Marion County. He loved purple martins and had built a purple martin sanctuary. He enjoyed watching the weather and working with various weather instruments. Last year he adopted Jackie Blu, his loyal friend from the Columbia Animal Shelter.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Guy M. Brooks and Minnie Cleo Wesson Brooks, and one brother, Philip Brooks.

Survivors include his wife, Sheila H. Brooks of Columbia; one son, Patrick “Pat” Green (Patti) of Wiggins; one daughter, Dana G Brooks of Seattle, Wash.; one step-daughter, Nancy Green Adamo (Jake) of Slidell, La.; four grandchildren, Boyd M. King III, Carley E. Green, Bailey K. Green and Kylie N. Green; and two great-grandchildren, Annsleigh King and Remington King.

Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.hathornfuneralhome.com.

Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia was in charge of the arrangements.