David “Ken” Rayborn Sr.

73, Columbia

Funeral services were held at noon on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Hathorn Funeral Home for David “Ken” Rayborn, Sr., 73, of Columbia, who died Monday, March 28. Burial followed in Woodlawn Cemetery. Dr. Bryant Barnes and Bro. Tom Thurman officiated at the services. Bo Parker provided special music. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until the time of the services on Friday, April 1, at Hathorn Funeral Home.

He lived a wonderful life surrounded by his family and friends. He was an avid fisherman and a lifelong resident of Marion County. He served his church in many capacities from being a Deacon to teaching Sunday School for the youth at First Baptist Church of Columbia. He loved sports and enjoyed coaching baseball as well as grilling hamburgers at CHS home games. He also served at the Marion County Food Pantry for 17 years. In 2012, he was named Columbia’s Citizen of the Year by Junior Auxiliary.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jessie Lee Rayborn, and mother, Essie Ray Hammond Flynt.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Janet Rayborn; two sons, David Rayborn Jr. (Melissa) and Jay Rayborn (Emily); one daughter, Jana Britt (Steve); one sister, Janet Rayborn Smith; seven grandchildren, Victoria Rayborn, Sarah Rayborn, Andrew Britt, Amelia Britt, Madison Britt, Georgia Kate Rayborn and Davis Rayborn.

Pallbearers were Lance Smith, Craig Smith, Wendell Hammond, Rick Wood, Robert Allen Knight and Eddie Ray Breakfield. Honorary pallbearers were Don Martin, Perry Martin, Jeff Easterling and Bobby Davis.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Building Fund at First Baptist Church of Columbia or the Marion County Food Pantry.

