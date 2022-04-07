David L. Holmes

67, Kokomo

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Colonial Funeral Home for David L. Holmes, 67, of Kokomo, who died on Saturday, March 19, in Columbia. Burial followed at Antioch Cemetery. Rev. Denny Felts officiated at the services. Visitation was held from noon until the time of the services on Friday, March 25, at Colonial Funeral Home.

He worked 31 years in the oil field and was of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Becky Holmes; son, David Holmes, and parents, Leroy “Roy” Holmes and Gladys Elise Guest Holmes.

Survivors include his daughters, Angelia Thornhill (Carey) of Morgantown and Adrienne Beach (Jason) of Kokomo; son, Justin Holmes (Justine) of Kokomo; two sisters, Sharron King of Pascagoula and Rhonda Sorrell (LaVern) of Columbia; brother, Tim Holmes (Wanda) of Columbia and six grandchildren, Layken Carney, Jayden Forbes, Daniel Beach, Gavin Forbes, Dylan Beach and Devin Beach.

Pallbearers were Kris Sorrell, Shane Sorrell, Brandon Holmes, Justin Holmes, Shane Kellum and Josh Thornhill. Honorary pallbearers were LaVern Sorrell, Wayne Thornhill, Justin Bates and Kevin Thomasee.

