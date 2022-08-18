Davis L. Ritchey

86, Columbia

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Hathorn Funeral Home for Davis L. Ritchey, 86 of Columbia, who died Sunday, August 21, Rev. Tom Thurman & Rev. Brett Frazier officiated the services. Visitation was held from 11 a.m., until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24 at Hathorn Funeral Home.

As a longtime resident of Marion County, Davis graduated from Columbia High School, where he played football, basketball, ran track, and boxed. After high school he served our nation faithfully as a member of the United States Navy. He married his high school sweetheart, Doris Jo, in 1960. Davis had a long career with the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier, and he participated in the National Association of Letter Carriers, attending several conventions. After retirement, he worked for the Marion County Sheriff’s Department as a Process Server under Sheriff’s Rip Stringer & Berkley Hall. Davis was an avid camper that loved to travel, and he was a faithful member and usher of First Baptist Church of Columbia.

He was preceded in death by his Wife, Doris Jo Bullock Ritchey; his Parents; Davis Tillman & Lillian Kathleen Hamilton Ritchey; two Brothers, Bobby Ritchey, Jim Ritchey; and two Sisters, Donis Ritchey, Dorothy Ritchey.

He is survived by his Daughter, Cindy Ritchey Brady (Kevin), of Columbia; one Sister, Billie Jo Ritchey Stringer, of Gonzales, Florida; two Grandchildren, Connor Ethan Brady (DeLora), of Columbia, Mason Alexander Brady (Jordan), of Columbia; four Great Grandchildren, Harrison Neade Brady, Liam Brooks Brady, Kip Davis Brady, Riley Cru Brady; and a number of Nieces & Nephews.

