Kelly Joann Edwards

26, Foxworth

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Hathorn Funeral Home for Kelly Joann Edwards, 26 of Foxworth, who passed away Friday, August 19, 2022 at her residence. Burial followed at Mt. Sinai Cemetery in Foxworth. Rev. Trent Lord officiated services. Deedee Slocum provided special music. Visitation was held from 9:00 am until 11:00 am on Tuesday, August 23, at Hathorn Funeral Home.

Born on Thanksgiving of 1995, Kelly was a very talented and beautiful person. She will always be remembered for her gorgeous paintings, her strong-willed spirit, and her heart of gold. Kelly was an avid animal lover, but more than anything in the world, she loved her children.

She was preceded in death by one Brother, Anthony Edwards; and two Grandparents, Dovie Edwards Pittman, Homer Edwards.

She is survived by her three Children, Kedan Creppel, Kinlee Edwards, Billy Wayne Beasley, Jr., all of Columbia; her Father, Tony Edwards, of Columbia; her Mother, Jodi Morgan Martin (Howard), of Columbia; two Brothers, Derik Edwards (Alicia), of Columbia, Nick Johnson (Autumn), of Columbia; one Sister, Tonya Stevens, of Sumrall; Grandparents, Eddie & Stacy Morgan, of Columbia, Cathy "Nan" Rials, of Columbia; a number of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, & Cousins.

Pallbearers were Derik Edwards, Blake Ochenrider, Jathan Stevens, Kade Greenlee, Pat Sauls, Landon Ratliff, and Kinlee Istre.

