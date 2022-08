Denis Wayne Tagert

69, Columbia

A private Graveside service was held at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 8, 2022 at Gates Road Cemetery in Columbia for Denis Wayne Tagert, 69, of Columbia, who passed away Friday, August 5.

Friends may sign an online guest register book at www.hathornfuneralhome.com

Hathorn Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.