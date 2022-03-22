Dolly Dimple Bounds Campbell

83, Purvis

Services were held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Bay Creek Baptist Church for Dolly Dimple Bounds Campbell, 83, of Purvis, who died on March 24, at her residence. Burial followed in Bay Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Bay Creek Baptist Church.

She was a member of Bay Creek Baptist Church. She enjoyed being involved with all her church’s activities. She was a national judge for the American Hemerocallis Society, a member of the American Day Lilly Society and a member of the Hattiesburg Region 14 Day Lilly Society. She loved to paint with oils and watercolors, but enjoyed pen and ink the most. She enjoyed travelling to different states taking painting classes, and she was an avid gardener.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Houston and Nell Burge Bounds.

Survivors include her husband, Don Campbell of Purvis; two daughters, Danita Summers (Chet) of Purvis and Drudy Sullivan (Kevin) of Houston, Texas; four grandchildren, Drew Summers (Jennifer) of Purvis, Kyle Sullivan (Christina), Kellen Sullivan and Katelyn Sullivan, all of Houston, Texas; three great-grandchildren, Hunter Summers, Emma Sullivan and Abagail Sullivan; brother, Joe Bounds (Neva) of Purvis and two nieces, Amy Chabert and Keri Jo Ford, both of Purvis.