Donald Nelson Smith

88, Columbia

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Hathorn Funeral Home for Donald Nelson Smith, 88, of Columbia, who died on Friday, March 25, 2022. Burial followed in Woodlawn Cemetery. Mernice Griner officiated at the services. Chris Turnage and Beth Aultman provided special music. Visitation was held from 1 p.m. until the time of the services on Sunday, March 27, at Hathorn Funeral Home.

Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.hathornfuneralhome.com.

Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia was in charge of the arrangements.