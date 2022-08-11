Rickie M. Dalton

73, Foxworth

Rickie M. Dalton, 73, of Foxworth passed away Monday, August 8, 2022 at Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg, MS. He was a veteran of the US Army serving in the Vietnam War and attended Morgantown Church of God. Rickie enjoyed riding motorcycles and always was active in life with activities, including cooking and working outdoors.

Dalton was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Dalton and mother; and a brother, Danie Dalton. His memory will be forever cherished by his longtime companion, Gail Sumrall of Foxworth; daughter, Traci McPhee (Scott) of Walnut Grove, CA; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were conducted at 10:00 AM on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Colonial Funeral Home in Columbia, MS where family received friends from 9:00 AM until service time. Interment followed at Woodlawn Cemetery.

