Doye Princeton Robbins Sr.

86, Columbia

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at New Union Baptist Church in Columbia for Doye Princeton Robbins Sr., 86, of Oxford, who died on Monday, Oct. 24. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of the services on Friday, Nov. 4, at New Union Baptist Church.

He was born on Dec. 3, 1935, in Columbia. He was a devoted, loving husband of 64 years to his lifelong sweetheart, Danie. He was known as a man of impeccable character, work ethic, leadership and service to his church and community. He put his God and family first and will be sorely missed by his family and friends.

Until recently, he was a member of Morrison Heights Baptist Church in Clinton, where he was active in church ministries and activities. Among his leadership positions were deacon (serving two terms as chairman), Sunday School and Church Training director and chair of the nominating, properties and missions committees. He was instrumental in the planning and establishment of Country Woods Baptist Church in Byram. Since relocating to Oxford, he has been a member of First Baptist Church.

He also served his community through his 40 years as an active member of the Clinton Civitan Club, where he served as secretary for many years. He was recently honored with a lifetime membership by his fellow members.

He graduated from Bunker Hill High School in Columbia. He received a Bachelor of Agricultural Economics degree from Mississippi State University and a Master of Agriculture degree from North Carolina State University.

He retired from the USDA Soil Conservation Service as the state economist. He also served in several management and technical positions throughout Mississippi. He received several awards during his 37 1/2 years of federal service. He was a past president of the Soil and Water Conservation Society of America, Mississippi Chapter. After retiring from the SCS, he worked for 12 years as a real estate appraiser, owner of Appraisal Professional Service and specialized in appraising commercial properties.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Semion DeWitt and Tamer Robbins; two sisters, Wydell King (Howard) and Lillie Doun Broom (Don) and two brothers, Reese Elbert (Lucille) and Clayton DeWitt (Madie Bee).

Survivors include his wife, Danie; daughter, Rhonda Wright (Cameron); sons, Doye Jr. (Paula) and Russell (Angela); seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Wannell and four brothers, Willis, Jerry, Kent and Grady.

Flowers may be sent to New Union Baptist Church, or in lieu of flowers, the family invites you to help spread the Gospel by making a memorial donation to Gideons International at www.sendtheword.org.