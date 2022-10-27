Edward “Eddie” English

64, Columbia

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Hathorn Funeral Home for Edward “Eddie” English, 64, of Columbia, who died on Monday, Oct. 24. Burial followed in Fenn Family Cemetery in Columbia. Rev. Jonny Williams officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until the time of the services on Friday, Oct. 28, at Hathorn Funeral Home.

Longtime resident of Marion County, he lived a beautiful life surrounded by his family. He was a tireless worker with a heart for serving others. He was always willing to help anyone in need, a true handyman. He could fix or build anything. His family was his heart. He loved spending time with immediate and extended family, especially his grandchildren. His nieces and nephews also held a special place in his heart. As a deacon at Good Hope, he loved the Lord and his church family. He was always willing to volunteer his time and resources.

He was preceded in death by his father, Horace English; grandfather, Vester Haddox; grandmother, Letha Haddox; grandfather, W.T. English and grandmother, Lula Mae English.

Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Mrs. Lynn Porter English; two sons, Warren English (Ashley) and Tucker English (Morgan); mother, Moree English; two sisters, Faye Pittman (Randy) and Angela Smith (Darren); one brother, Neal English (Andrea); four grandchildren, Logan English, Landry English, Finley English and Quinn English and a number of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Ross Pittman, Adam Porter, David “Dave” Porter, Javan Porter, Ryan English and Jonathan Foxworth. Honorary pallbearers were Deacons of Good Hope Baptist Church, Tom Porter, Harold Riley, Bobby Ball, Randy Pittman, George Parham, Russel Shaw and Darren Smith.

