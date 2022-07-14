Dr. Evan Homer Wood

78, West Plains, Mo.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for Dr. Evan Wood, 72, of West Plains, Mo., who departed this life on Sunday, July 3, in Missouri after battling Parkinson’s disease for several years. Burial followed in Oak Lawn Cemetery. Visitation was held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, July 8, in the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.

He was born Elbert Homer Wood Jr. but known as Sonny since his youth. He was born on Aug. 11, 1949, in Hazlehurst to Elbert Homer Wood and Mattie Nell Hall Wood. He graduated from Columbia High School in 1967. He always aspired to be a doctor but chose pharmacy as a profession while applying to medical school and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in pharmacy from the University of Mississippi in 1973. He worked as a pharmacist until his acceptance into The ­­University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kansas City, Mo. in 1982. He opened his obstetrics and gynecology practice known as Women’s Care in West Plains in 1988 and retired from practice in 2016. During that time he delivered a multitude of babies. A partnership with Dr. Robert Jones and Dr. Greg Hubbard resulted in the creation of the Howell Valley Medical Park and the building of the West Plains Surgery Center, which opened in July of 2005.

He was a baptized member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Sept. 14, 1968. His callings in the church included a counselor in the Bishopric, youth Sunday school teacher and a counselor in the young men’s program, among others. He married Lisa Marie Forgey on Oct. 19, 1995, in Springfield, Mo. They were married for time and all eternity in the St. Louis Missouri Temple on May 16, 2013. He was constantly active and an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting for deer and turkey on his hunting property in Oregon County. He also hunted for bear in Russia, elk in Montana, moose in Alaska, wild hogs in Mississippi and Oklahoma and brought home a beautiful 19-point whitetail while bow hunting in southeast Kansas. Fishing was his second favorite outdoor activity from Canadian lakes to deep sea fishing in the Gulf of Mexico and numerous lakes and rivers in between. He loved horses from a young age. He raised and trained Missouri Fox trotters for more than 10 years, culminating with a Three-year-old Futurity amateur Owned Championship on “All That Jazz” and a Three-Year-Old Futurity amateur Owned & Trained Championship riding “Patriot’s All-American”. Soon after retiring from the horse showing circuit, he wanted to learn to fly. He earned his visual pilot’s license and achieved his instrument flight rating as he learned to fly his Cessna 180. He assisted with coaching his sons’ baseball and basketball teams; that included countless hours spent throwing to them in the batting cage and running down fly balls in the outfield at their practices.

He was preceded in death by his father, Elbert Homer Wood.

Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Lisa; their two sons, Tyler Wood (Kindall) of Pleasant Grove, Utah, and Austin Wood of Columbia, Mo.; one daughter, Andria Bullock of Hattiesburg,; three sons, Sergei (Matt) Wood of Ogden, Utah, Kyle Wood of Nashville, Tenn. and Nathan Wood of Hattiesburg; mother, Nell Wood of Columbia; one sister, Kay Newsom (Bob) of Columbia; two brothers, Steve Wood (Alecia) of Waynesboro and Bob Davis of Carrolton Texas; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.

Funeral services were held under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.