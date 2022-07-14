Sondra Loftin

Hartfield

69, Thompsons Station, Tenn.

Graveside services were held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 11, 2022, at New Bunker Hill Cemetery for Sondra Loftin Hartfield, 69, of Thompsons Station, Tenn., who died on Friday, July 8. Pastor Brett Golson officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, at Hathorn Funeral Home.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was devoted to her faith in Jesus Christ.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Wayne Hartfield; father, Jesse Ray Loftin; mother, Lorene Broome Loftin; brother, Jesse Loftin, and nephew, Chad Powell.

Survivors include her son, Zane Hartfield of Brandon; daughter, Kelli Taylor (Stephen) of Springhill, Tenn.; grandchildren, Ethan Hartfield, Amelia Hartfield, Jackson Taylor, Carter Taylor and Brooklyn Taylor; brother, Joe Loftin (Donice); sister, Kathy Davis (Mark), and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Pallbearers were Chase McDaniel, Jamison Robbins, Greg Powell, Roman Malone, Wyatt Hollis, Maddox McDaniel, Jason Hartfield and Kyle Hartfield.

The family extends a special thanks to hospice nurse, Marilyn Laird, with Forrest General Hospice.

