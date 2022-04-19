Dr. Hugh L. Dickens

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Columbia for Dr. Hugh L. Dickens, 88, of Columbia, who passed away on Tuesday, April 12. Burial followed at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 15, in Magnolia Cemetery in Lucedale. Dr. Tommy King officiated at the services. Legacy Ensemble provided special music. Visitation was held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, at Hathorn Funeral Home and from 9 a.m. until the time of the services on Friday, April 15, at First Baptist Church of Columbia.

He loved spending time with his wife of 42 years and his family. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a graduate of USM with bachelors and doctorate degrees. At USM, he was the recipient of the Phil Hardin Scholarship Award for graduate studies. He held various positions throughout his career in education. He was the principal at Heidelberg High School, vice president at William Carey University and Superintendent of the Columbia City Schools. He served in various role with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools and received the Dr. John M. Davis Distinguished Educational Achievement Award from this organization.

In retirement, he served Mississippi State University as a field representative for their PREPS programs. He also served on the Board of Directors at William Carey University for 18 years.

William Carey University honored him with the Legacy of Leadership Award and with a study room under his name at the School of Osteopathic Medicine.

He taught Sunday school for over 69 years and served as a Chairman of Deacons at Heidelberg Baptist, University Baptist and First Baptist Church of Columbia. He was a Rotarian and received the Paul Harris Service Award.

He was an avid traveler covering every State in the Union and most of the European countries, but his favorite place to travel was to the family farm in Covington County.

He was preceded in death by his father, Melton Dickens; mother, Bertha M. Dickens; one daughter, Lynn Roberts; two brothers, William Dickens and Alvin Dickens and four sisters, Clarene Vickery, Helen Morgan, Isabell DeShields and Dorothy Kilgore.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Jeanette H. Dickens of Columbia; one son, Reid Ware (Beth) of Florence, Ala.; three sisters, Ona Mae McNair, Louise Smith and Minnie King (James), all of Collins; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers were Reid Ware III, Richard Davis, Edward Hough, Ben Brown, Gary Bridges and Dr. Pat Sanford. Honorary pallbearers were the Hugh L. Dickens Sunday School Class at FBC, Columbia.

In Lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to the Hugh L Dickens Scholarship at William Carey University.

