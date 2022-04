Timothy Hall Smith

62, Foxworth

Memorial services were held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Hathorn Funeral Home for Timothy Hall Smith, 62, of Foxworth, who died on Friday, April 15. Visitation was held from 3 p.m. until the time of the services on Wednesday, April 20, at Hathorn Funeral Home.

