Earl Edward Smith Jr.

67, Foxworth

Graveside services will be held at a later date for Earl Edward Smith Jr., 67, of Foxworth, who died on Monday, May 9, 2022.

He was a longtime resident of Marion County. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved all kinds of wildlife. He was extremely passionate for people and life in general. He dedicated his career to welding and hard work. He loved his family and friends greatly. He will be sadly missed by all who loved and knew him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Edward Smith; fiancé, Stacey Edwards and one sister, Julene Smith.

Survivors include his mother, Barbara Johnson of Foxworth; daughter, Autumn Smith of Foxworth; two brothers, Charles Smith of Foxworth and Jimmy Smith of North Carolina and a number of extended family members.

