Eddie Lee Thornhill Mulford

96, Foxworth

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Colonial Funeral Home for Eddie Lee Thornhill Mulford, 96, who died on Tuesday, May 17, in Columbia. Burial followed in Mt. Sinai Cemetery. Rev. Allen Turnage officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, and from 9 a.m. until the time of the services on Friday, May 20, at Colonial Funeral Home.

She was a lifelong resident of Foxworth and retired from Rutter-Rex after 33 years of employment. She was a devout Christian and faithful member of Mt. Sinai Church of God. She loved southern gospel music, enjoyed gardening and was “Mamaw” to her family that she dearly loved.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Toxie Mulford; sons, Wade Mulford, Wayne Mulford and Roger Mulford; parents, Elisha Thornhill and Eunice Smith Thornhill; brothers, J.P. Thornhill, Glen Thornhill and Jessie Thornhill, and granddaughter, Lisa Turnage.

Survivors include her sister, Kathleen Warren of Foxworth; brother, Robert Thornhill (Liz) of Goss; daughter-in-law, Judy Mulford of Foxworth; six grandchildren, Chris Mulford (Wanda) of Sandy Hook, Allen Mulford (Mitzi) of Foxworth and Jennifer Moree (Philip), Ronda Mulford, Kelly Franklin (Howard) and Stacey Turnage (Allen), all of Columbia, and seven great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers were Chris Mulford, Jessie Mulford, Allen Mulford, Philip Moree, Howard Franklin and Dillon Hertenstein. Honorary pallbearers were Tanner Mulford and Matthew Turnage.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomes-ms.com for the Mulford family.

Arrangements were entrusted to Colonial Funeral Home.