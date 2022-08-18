Eden Noel Brasseal

2021, Columbia

A graveside service was held at 10:00 am on Friday, August 19, 2022 at Mt. Sinai Church of God Cemetery in Foxworth for Eden (Infant) Noel Brasseal, 2021, of Columbia, who passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Meritt Health (Wesley). Interment will be at Mt. Sinai Church of God Cemetery in Foxworth. Rev. Marcus Kelly will officiate the services.

She is survived by her Mother, Anna Brasseal Pittman; Grandfather, David Brasseal (Tressie); Great-Grandfather, Kenneth Brasseal. Hathorn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Friends may sign an online guest register book at www.hathornfuneralhome.com