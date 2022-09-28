Harold Dean Edwards, Sr.

87, Columbia

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 at Woodlawn Church for Harold Dean Edwards, Sr., 87, of Columbia, who passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Interment was at Woodlawn Cemetery. Pastor Jerron Carney, Pastor Jay Carney, Bro. Clyde Clark, and Pastor Stephen Binion officiated the services.

Edwards. was born on Jan. 19, 1935 in Lumberton, N. C. to parents, Annie E. and James V. Edwards. He attended Lumberton High School. After graduating, he joined the United States Army and served our nation faithfully from 1955 to 1958. Upon discharge, he moved to Summit, Miss.where he met and married his wife, Mary Louise “Cissy” Ott. He attended the University of Miss. where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in pharmacy. He worked in Columbia for more than fifty years. He was the proud father of Mary Ann Edwards Twedt and Harold Dean Edwards, Jr.

He loved the Lord, his church, his family, his friends and his country. Harold also loved to play golf, hunt, watch high school and college basketball games and attend Thursday morning coffee at Seeds Café. He was a loving father to his children, a dedicated husband to his wife and a very proud grandfather to his grandson, Tyler Dean Twedt. He was a man of unwavering faith in the love of God, which enabled him to face the trials and tribulations of life with optimism and dignity, even in his death.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Annie E. and James V. Edwards; his brothers, James E. Edwards, Henry E. Edwards, Richard R. Edwards; and his sister, Mary M. Newman.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Louise “Cissy” Edwards; one daughter, Mary Ann Twedt; one son, Harold Dean Edwards, Jr.; one grandson, Tyler Dean Twedt; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers included Woodlawn Church Board Members, Roy Dearman, Cleve Peak, Neal Weatherford, Joe Bracey, Danny Patterson, Chris Bullock and Brian Hamilton, as well as special friend, Hoyte Crain.

