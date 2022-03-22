Elloweese Crawley Weatherford

91, Columbia

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Hathorn Funeral Home for Elloweese Crawley Weatherford, 91 of Columbia, who died on Sunday, March 27. Burial followed in Mt. Gilead Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Columbia. Rev. Ed Steele officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the services on Wednesday, March 30, at Hathorn Funeral Home.

She lived a beautiful life of 91 years. She loved her family and children immensely. Mr. and Mrs. Crawley owned and operated Crawley’s Grocery Store in the Mt. Gilead community for over 34 years. This store was the hub of the community. She was a faithful member of Mt. Gilead Missionary Baptist Church where she loved to serve. She was an avid gardener and devoted herself as a caretaker to her family.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Vincent “Odell” Crawley; her late husband, Lawrence Weatherford; parents, Pierce and Minnie Lee Ramshur, and three brothers, L.T. Ramshur, Dean Ramshur and Edmond Ramshur.

Survivors include her two children, Sharon C. Jernigan (Al) of Pearl and Rodney Crawley (Vicky) of Columbia; one brother, Jerry Ramshur (Maydress) of Columbia, and one grandson, Scott Person.

Pallbearers were Matt Weatherford, Chris Bullock, Darrel Broome, Garrett Douglas, Lucas Stringer and Kenny Ward Jr.

