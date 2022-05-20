George Ben Pittman

77, Petal

Memorial services will be held at a later date for George Ben Pittman, 77, of Petal, who died on Thursday, April 28, 2022. Burial will be held in Lott Cemetery in Foxworth.

He was born and raised in Marion County. He was an avid hunter. At a very early age, he began working in the oil field. It was a career that he loved and enjoyed until his health began to decline. His family shares many memories of going to eat fish together and cooking out at his home. He cherished and loved his mother, his daughter, grandchildren and siblings.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Guy Henry and Eloise Bardwell Pittman; one brother, Charlie Pittman, and three sisters, Dorothy Pittman, Rebecka "Becky" Pittman and Linda Shoemake.

Survivors include his daughter, Belinda A. Pittman Wilson of Purvis; one brother, Jerry Lee Pittman, of Marion County; three sisters, Helen Angerdina (Sal) of River Ridge, La., Patricia Herring of Columbia, Freddie Mae Bates (Andrew) of Petal; two grandchildren, Colby Wilson and Kailey Pittman Lewis (Aaron), both of Columbia; one great-grandchild, Grayson Lane McDaniel and a number of nieces and nephews.

