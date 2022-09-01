Georgianne Mitchell

78, Columbia

Georgianne Mitchell passed away on August 18 at her home after a long battle with Parkinsons disease and dementia.

Georgainne retired from Pearl River Valley EPA after 50 years of loyal and dedicated service. She loved her family, friends, her poodles, and to travel. She unconditionally loved her family, she was a wonderful mother, grandmother and friend. She left an impact on everyone she met and she will be dearly missed. Nanny, we love and miss you so much.

She is preceded in death by her father, Cecil Foxworth, mother, Lula Mae Foxworth, and husband, Mike Mitchell of Tylertown.

She is survived by her two daughters, Stephanie Elliott and Michelle Ervin of Columbia, four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.