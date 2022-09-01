Mary Allen Darr

88, Columbia

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 03, 2022 at Hathorn Funeral Home for Mary Allen Darr, 88, who passed away on Wednesday, August 31, at Mississippi State Veterans Home.

Burial was followed at Cedar Grove in Columbia. Seth Stringer, Anthony Stringer, and Bro. Tommy Broom officiated the services. Leslie Smith and Mike Bennett provided special music. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday,

September 2, at Hathorn Funeral Home.

She was preceded in death by her Father, Allen Lewis Darr; Mother, Lucy Ann Rankin Darr; two Brothers, George “Sonny” Darr and Charles "Buddy" William Darr; three Sisters, Patsy Taylor, Barbara Sue Darr and Joe Ann Franklin.

She is survived by her two Brothers, John Darr (Kiok); Donald Darr; three Sisters, Betty Stringer, Pansy Peavy (Shelton), and Linda Taylor.

Pallbearers were George Darr Jr., Clayton Dykes, Chase Franklin, Trey Hobgood, Anthony Stringer, and Seth Stringer.

