Geraldine Turnage

75, Columbia

Services were held on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 at Colonial Funeral for Geraldine Turnage, 75, of Columbia, who died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022 at The Myrtles in Columbia, Miss.

Rev. Mark McArthur presided over the services and burial followed at Woodlawn Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Colonial Funeral Home.