Grace Summer Robbins

95, Columbia

Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Colonial Funeral Home for Grace Summer Robbins, 95, of Columbia, who died on Wednesday, May 18, in Columbia. Visitation was held at 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, at Colonial Funeral Home in Columbia.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Grace's memory may be made to First Baptist Church Columbia Building Fund, 900 High School Ave, Columbia, Mississippi 39429.

