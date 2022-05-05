Grace Tolar Rogers

97, Columbia

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Colonial Funeral Home for Grace Tolar Rogers, 97, of Columbia, who died on Tuesday, May 3, in Columbia. Burial followed in Society Hill Cemetery. Brian Malone officiated at the services. Visitation was held from noon until the time of the services on Friday, May 6, at Colonial Funeral Home.

She was a 1943 graduate of Oak Vale High School where she was valedictorian and excelled in basketball. She was a lifetime resident of Jefferson Davis County and primarily a homemaker and a member of Hathorn Baptist Church faithfully serving as church clerk and teaching Sunday school more than 60 years. She was devoted to family and will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband, J.W. “Puddin” Rogers; parents, Willie Edward Tolar and Gertrude Sinclair Tolar; brothers, John William Tolar, and Charles Martel Tolar, and a son-in-law, Milton McDaniel.

Survivors include her daughters, Brenda Fortenberry (Gordon) of Columbia and Judy McDaniel of Oak Vale; two grandchildren, Julie Robertson of Hattiesburg and Kelli Lowery (David) of Columbia; three great-grandchildren, Carley Robertson, Kate Lowery and Saylor Grace Lowery, and a sister-in-law, Myrtle Rogers.

Pallbearers were David Lowery, Blake Fornea, Benton Tolar, Austin Thornhill, Donald Robertson and Stephen Tolar. Honorary pallbearers were Larue Broom, Darvin Earl Barnes, Jimmy Fulton, Charles Tolar, John Wayne Tolar, Ronnie Buckley and Mike Bass.

